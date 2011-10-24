By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Oct 24 Manchester United
are still better than neighbours City, Roberto Mancini said
after his side thumped the champions 6-1 to go five points clear
at the top of the Premier League.
It will take City winning a first league title since 1968 to
convince the Italian otherwise even if Sunday's thrashing of
their more decorated rivals had counterpart Alex Ferguson
bemoaning "the worst result in my history".
"This is only one game," Mancini told a news conference. "I
think United is one yard above us still ... we can change this
only if we win (the title) in the end. After maybe it is
different but now United is better than us."
Mancini's men inflicted a first Old Trafford defeat on their
hosts for 18 months, making a mockery of the glittering home
record that formed the backbone of last season's record 19th
league title.
Two goals apiece from Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko, as
well as strikes from David Silva and Sergio Aguero, sent City on
their way to a famous win as one of the most keenly awaited
Manchester derbies in years lived up to its billing.
City have now scored a massive 33 goals in nine league games
as this season's more attacking approach has paid off.
Three of their strikers -- Aguero, Dzeko and Balotelli --
are among the league's top five scorers and all owe much to the
creative panache of fleet-footed Silva whose vision and
distribution are at the heart of so many City chances.
Mancini was full of admiration for United's attempts to
attack despite being down to 10 men for most of the second half
following Jonny Evans' dismissal -- the very approach that
angered Ferguson.
"At times our full-backs were almost our wingers and we were
playing almost two versus three at the back. That was suicide
and crazy," Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com).
"We just kept attacking. It's alright playing with the
history books but common sense has to come in at times. With the
experience we had at the back, we should have realised that and
settled for what we had when it went to 4-1."
TOO STRONG
Ferguson was adamant the heavy defeat, which came after
something of a lacklustre month following a blistering start to
their title defence, would galvanise his team.
"That kind of defeat will make an impact on the players," he
said. "There's a lot of embarrassment in the dressing room and
quite rightly so. Hopefully they'll show that (reaction) next
week."
Mancini said the thumping was unlikely to knock United's
confidence too much and emphasised that this was merely one win
regardless of the number of goals.
"I think the season will be very long, probably there will
be four or five teams who can win the title," said Mancini, who
led City to their first major trophy in 35 years with victory in
the FA Cup last season.
"It's important for our confidence, it's important because
we showed we are a good team.
"United are too strong for this (letting it get to them).
They know like me that it is only three points."
City lead the way with 25 points, with United five behind
and third-placed Chelsea on 19 after the Londoners slipped up
themselves in a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.
