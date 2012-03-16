By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, March 16
Manchester clubs will resume their fascinating tussle for the
Premier League title without the distraction of European
competition but with uncomfortable questions hanging over their
quality.
Shown up on the continental stage, first by Champions League
group-stage exits and then by Europa League last-16 departures
at the hands of teams not even challenging for their domestic
titles, England's finest have had their credibility knocked.
English leaders Manchester United could not match the skills
and passion of La Liga's seventh-placed side Athletic Bilbao in
Thursday's 5-3 aggregate defeat, while City's spirited fightback
did not make up for earlier errors as they went out to Sporting.
Their only chance of redemption is the league title in a
season where one of them is destined to finish without a trophy.
"We have to win the league to save our season. If we don't
win the league, it will have been a really bad season," United
defender Patrice Evra told MUTV.
"I'm not worried about the league because we are playing
well and now we are top, in front of Manchester City."
United are a point ahead of their neighbours with 67 from 28
games and can go four points clear on Sunday with a victory at
Wolverhampton Wanderers as City do not play until Wednesday when
they host Chelsea.
If they keep pace over the coming weeks, next month's
Manchester derby at Eastlands could be a title decider.
Silverware might rescue their seasons but could be seen as
superficial when the country's class has diminished in terms of
continental success as Champions League quarter-finalists
Chelsea are the only English club still in European competition.
That comes three years after three of the four Champions
League semi-finalists were Premier League sides.
SAME SPIRIT
City can be more encouraged than United by their European
efforts, having been drawn in a difficult Champions League group
on their debut and having given their all in a second-half
against Sporting to be centimetres away from a memorable
comeback.
Manager Roberto Mancini hoped his players could draw on that
to inspire their bid for a first league title since 1968.
"If we have the same spirit that we had in the second half
we can win the next game against Chelsea," he told reporters
after a header by goalkeeper Joe Hart in the last minute of
stoppage time was tipped past the post to stop them progressing.
"And I am confident that we can win the title."
Their three second-half goals on Thursday mirrored so many
of the goal-happy performances that have lit up the Premier
League this season and led them to spending much of the season
on top of the table.
The same cannot be said of United, whose fall from grace on
the international stage is much greater as it comes a year after
they were on the way to the Champions League final and a record
19th English league title.
They won just one of their five European games at home and
have looked defensively shaky and lacking in creativity.
"We haven't played in Europe this season with the same
desire that we have in the league," Evra said. "We can see the
difference in the league - we are top, and we are more focused
on the league, we have to tell the truth.
"I don't know why that is. If I knew the answer, it wouldn't
have happened. But it's a bad year in Europe for Manchester
United. That's it."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)