LONDON, Sept 14 Manchester United recorded their first competitive victory in five games under new manager Louis van Gaal when they thrashed Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United dominated their newly-promoted opponents from the start and were 3-0 up at halftime with goals by Angel di Maria, Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney.

Juan Mata added a fourth in the second half before making way for Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who is on a season's loan from Monaco, for the last 24 minutes.

Van Gaal had also given debuts to Dutch midfielder Danny Blind and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)