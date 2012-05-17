DUBAI May 17 Newly-crowned Premier League
champions Manchester City will strengthen their squad in the
close season as the club target European glory next year,
manager Roberto Mancini said on Thursday.
The Italian led City to their first domestic title in 44
years on Sunday as a stoppage-time goal from Sergio Aguero
sealed a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers to pip defending
champions Manchester United on goal difference.
City have spent more than 400 million pounds ($643.88
million) on players since Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed
Al Nahyan bought the club in 2008 and the lavish spending is set
to continue with Lille winger Eden Hazard poised to join.
"Probably we will buy some good players, because we need to
improve," Mancini told Sky News Arabia. "We have a good team, it
is important we can put inside a player that can play with this
team.
"We should try to win every game and every trophy. We will
start with the Charity Shield in August and we want to try to
win against Chelsea, and after we see for (the) Premier League
and Champions League, it is possible."
City underachieved in their Champions League debut this
term, going out at the group stage following defeats by Bayern
Munich and Napoli.
"As a team we need to improve for this competition," he
said. "If you have a good team, if we work hard like we did in
the last two years, I think we can do everything."
Mancini predicted next season's Premier League title will be
a battle between City, United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and
Arsenal.
"The Premier League is the most difficult championship in
Europe," he added.
