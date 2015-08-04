Aug 4 Manchester City have given 18-year-old winger Brandon Barker a new five-year contract to keep the promising English teenager at the club until 2020.

Barker was one of City's best academy players last season and has been at the club since the age of nine.

His new deal is a four-year extension on the remaining year he had left on his current contract.

"The talks have continued over the summer and this was the perfect time for me to sign the new contract," Barker, who was included in the first team squad for City's pre-season tour of Australia and Vietnam, told the club's website (www.mcfc.com).

"The manager has told all the young players that if we impress him, we will be given an opportunity.

"I need to impress in training and, just like the other lads coming through at the club, I need to take the chance when it comes along." (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)