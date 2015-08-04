Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Aug 4 Manchester City have given 18-year-old winger Brandon Barker a new five-year contract to keep the promising English teenager at the club until 2020.
Barker was one of City's best academy players last season and has been at the club since the age of nine.
His new deal is a four-year extension on the remaining year he had left on his current contract.
"The talks have continued over the summer and this was the perfect time for me to sign the new contract," Barker, who was included in the first team squad for City's pre-season tour of Australia and Vietnam, told the club's website (www.mcfc.com).
"The manager has told all the young players that if we impress him, we will be given an opportunity.
"I need to impress in training and, just like the other lads coming through at the club, I need to take the chance when it comes along." (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".