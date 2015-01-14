Jan 11 Manchester City have signed Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony from Premier League rivals Swansea City, the English champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old striker has agreed terms on a 4-1/2 year deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2018/19 season, the club added.

No fee was disclosed but British media reported the deal is worth about 30 million pounds ($45.53 million) for a forward who has been in prolific form since joining the Welsh side in 2013.

($1 = 0.6589 British Pounds) (Editing by Ken Ferris)