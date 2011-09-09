* Gaffe-prone Cook quits after club review into email
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 9 Manchester City
chief executive Garry Cook has resigned after an internal
investigation into an email sent from his account mocking the
cancer-suffering mother of defender Nedum Onuoha, the Premier
League club said on Friday.
Cook, whose propensity for verbal blunders has sometimes
overshadowed the work he has done in driving a major
transformation of the club during his three years in the job,
said he was stepping down because of an error of judgment.
"Following the findings of the review, Chief Executive
Officer Garry Cook has offered his resignation, which has been
accepted with regret by the Board," the club said in a statement
on its website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
Anthonia Onuoha, who acts as her son's agent, had emailed
Cook saying that while she was "ravaged with cancer" it would
not stop her negotiating on the player's behalf over a contract
dispute he was having.
She received a reply, which seemed to be intended for the
club's football administrator Brian Marwood, saying; "Brian...
Ravaged with it!!...I don't know how you sleep at night. You
used to be such a nice man when I worked with you at Nike. G"
"The club can confirm that there is foundation to Dr
Onuoha's allegations and the chairman has written to apologise
to Dr Onuoha for any distress caused," the statement said.
Cook has often found himself in the spotlight for ill-judged
remarks but where many have been laughed off as gaffes, this
latest episode has cost him his job with the world's richest
club ahead of their Champions League debut.
In 2008, City's then owner Thaksin Shinawatra was charged
with corruption but Cook defended the former Thai prime minister
saying he was "a great guy to play golf with".
MAGNIFICENT ACHIEVEMENTS
He accused AC Milan of "bottling it" when City's attempts to
lure Kaka to the club for 100 million pounds ($159 million)
failed in 2009.
While inducting former City favourite Uwe Roesler into the
club's hall of fame, Cook said he would like to welcome him to
"the Manchester United" hall of fame.
Local media had reported this week that Cook had denied
sending the email, saying that his account must have been
hacked, but on Friday he spoke of making a mistake.
"I am privileged to have held my position at Manchester City
Football Club and to have experienced the opportunities that it
has presented," he said on the website.
"The privilege is in part offset however by the significant
personal focus which has at times, detracted from the
magnificent achievements of those working at the football club.
"It is that factor, together with my error of judgment in
this matter that has prompted me to reach this decision, which I
believe is in the best interests of the football club."
City, who ended a long trophy drought by winning the FA Cup
last term, said director John MacBeath would fulfil the role
temporarily before a permanent successor was appointed.
Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak thanked Cook for his
contribution to the club, which has invested heavily in players
and infrastructure since the takeover by Abu Dhabi billionaire
Sheikh Mansour three years ago.
"His (Cook's) judgment in this matter should in no way lead
to his accomplishments being overlooked," he said.
"On every level, the club is unrecognisable from the
organisation which he inherited and our staff and supporter
services, community outreach and commercial activity have seen
unparalleled growth under his direction with yet more projects
to be realised on the horizon."
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
