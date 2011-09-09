MANCHESTER, England, Sept 9 Manchester City
chief executive Garry Cook has resigned after an internal
investigation into an email sent from his account mocking the
cancer-suffering mother of defender Nedum Onuoha, the Premier
League club said on Friday.
"Following the findings of the review, Chief Executive
Officer Garry Cook has offered his resignation, which has been
accepted with regret by the Board," the club said in a statement
on its website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
