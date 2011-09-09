MANCHESTER, England, Sept 9 Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook has resigned after an internal investigation into an email sent from his account mocking the cancer-suffering mother of defender Nedum Onuoha, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"Following the findings of the review, Chief Executive Officer Garry Cook has offered his resignation, which has been accepted with regret by the Board," the club said in a statement on its website (www.mcfc.co.uk).