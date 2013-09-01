Sept 1 Manchester City have signed Argentina defender Martin Demichelis from Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal the day before the transfer window shuts with the club having already bolstered their squad considerably in the close season with Fernandinho, Jesus Navas, Stevan Jovetic and Alvaro Negredo.

"I am delighted to have joined City because I am still hungry for success and want to improve," Demichelis, who has worked with City manager Manuel Pellegrini before at River Plate and Malaga, said on the club website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"I have been in Europe for 11 years now and this was a great chance for me to play in the Premier League with such a big club." (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)