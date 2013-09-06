Sept 6 Manchester City's new signing Martin Demichelis will be sidelined for around six weeks with a knee injury sustained in training, the English Premier League team said on Friday.

"The club doctor confirmed a scan last night revealed ligament damage but that surgery was not required," City said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Argentine Demichelis, who only left Atletico Madrid on Sunday, joins a growing list of injured defenders at City who are also without Vincent Kompany and Micah Richards. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)