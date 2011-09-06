MANCHESTER, England, Sept 6 Manchester City have
opened an internal investigation into an message sent from chief
executive Garry Cook's email account which appeared to mock the
cancer-suffering mother of defender Nedum Onuoha.
Anthonia Onuoha, who acts as her son's agent, had emailed
Cook saying that while she was "ravaged with cancer" it would
not stop her negotiating on the player's behalf over a contract
dispute he was having.
She received a reply, which seemed to be intended for the
club's football administrator Brian Marwood, saying; "Brian...
Ravaged with it!!...I don't know how you sleep at night. You
used to be such a nice man when I worked with you at Nike. G"
Local media have reported that Cook has denied sending the
email and said that his account must have been hacked.
"Following allegations made to the football club by Dr
Anthonia Onuoha, subsequently reported in today's media, the
club can confirm that a board led review has been launched into
the matter," City said in a statement on their website.
Onuoha, 24, joined City in 2004 and spent last season on
loan at Sunderland. The Nigerian-born player has represented
England at Under-21 level.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley,; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)