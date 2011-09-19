By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 19 Big-spending
Manchester City aim to develop home-grown talent as they seek to
conform to European financial fair play rules and submitted
plans on Monday for a training centre they believe will be the
best in the world.
Since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour three years ago,
City have spent more than 600 million pounds ($947 million) on
building a team that is among the favourites for the Premier
League title.
That level of spending is unsustainable in the long-term
though, the club says, and would also be difficult under
European governing body UEFA's new financial fair play rules
that aim to stop reckless spending on wages and transfer fees.
City believe the proposed training complex near their Etihad
Stadium will be better than those such as AC Milan's renowned
Milanello and will produce top players for club and country.
"We know that youth development has to be at the heart of
this club. Investment in the transfer market has helped us reach
a certain level, to stay there will take investment in player
development, welfare and top-class facilities," chief football
operations officer Brian Marwood told reporters.
"Everybody is getting quite concerned about financial fair
play, it's not just us. We are quite comfortable in terms of the
work we have done to date, we know we still have a huge amount
of work still to do before we conform.
"This is part of that process -- develop your own home-grown
talent is a big part of what we do."
The rules say spending cannot exceed revenue from TV rights,
gate receipts, competition prize money and sponsorship. Clubs
that do not conform face expulsion from European competition.
Having just embarked on their first campaign in the elite
Champions League, the last thing City want is to fall foul of
those rules. Spending on infrastructure and youth development do
not count as expenditure under the regulations.
City could not give details of the cost of the project which
includes a 7,000-seater stadium for youth matches, 15 full-size
pitches and accommodation on an 80-acre site.
It submitted the plans to the city council on Monday and
said it expected to get a decision by the end of the year. The
club is hopeful of getting the green light as the project
includes commitments to providing community facilities.
Project consultant Nick Smith, who said City had done their
research at clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal as well as training
centres for non-soccer clubs such as the LA Lakers and New York
Giants, added it would be "the world's best training facility."
NATIONAL TEAM
Marwood said that seeing how many home-grown players
European champions Barcelona had fielded in May's Champions
League final had given City something to aspire to.
"If you look at Barcelona, they had eight home-grown players
in the Champions League final and which is an incredible
achievement," he said. "That is something that is an ambition
for our football club."
It will not only be City who will benefit from the training
centre with the club's former midfielder Patrick Vieira saying
the England national side could also reap rewards.
"When you look at England, the number of players they
produced in the last few years - I don't think they have
produced enough talent," Vieira, now city's football development
executive, told reporters. "This is a lack of facilities maybe.
"I think having the facilities that can produce young
players coming through around the country will give more
opportunity to create more young players, it could benefit
playing for the football club and the national team as well."
A big investment in youth development does not mean the end
to City's spending on big name players though.
"I think there will always be a balance in terms of players
that you purchase and bring to the club," Marwood said. "We have
had accelerated investment for the last three years, we have
probably crammed 10 years' worth into three."
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
