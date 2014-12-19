LONDON Dec 19 Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League champions that will run until the end of the 2018/19 season, the club said on Friday.

Hart has made 276 appearances since joining City in 2006 and has won two Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup in 2011.

"The club's growing and I've been really lucky to be part of the ride," the 27-year-old told the City website (www.mcfc.com).

"I just want to keep winning with the team and keep developing. A lot of the boys have signed long-term deals so we're building as a squad and I think that quite a few of us have been here for a long time now."

City have also this year agreed new deals with Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Aleksandar Kolarov, Samir Nasri and David Silva. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)