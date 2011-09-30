(Adds details, quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Manchester City
manager Roberto Mancini ignored the elephant in the room on
Friday as he avoided questions on suspended Carlos Tevez and
denied this had been a difficult week.
While Alex Ferguson praised his rival for his "strength of
character" in dealing with Tevez, who Mancini has said refused
to come on in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Bayern
Munich, the subject was off limits at a City news conference.
The club took the unusual step of reading out a statement
beforehand to say that any questions relating directly or
indirectly to Tevez would spell the end of proceedings.
"This decision has been made to protect the interests of all
parties and safeguard the integrity of the investigation that is
currently taking place," the statement read by chief
communications officer Vicky Kloss said.
Mancini, who entered the room joking "Champions League
final?" as he clocked the larger than usual press contingent,
was happy to discuss the wonderful weather, his bike ride to
work and Saturday's Premier League trip to Blackburn Rovers.
The Italian's only real reference to a week where he has
vowed that Tevez is "finished" at the club while he is in
charge, was to deny that this had been the hardest week of his
managerial career.
"No, no, absolutely no. Why is it difficult? Some situations
can happen in football, in your job," he said. "It's important
that the past is finished.
"I don't have any complications. The only complication that
we had two days ago is that we lost against Bayern Munich, only
this. We started very well, we can do a fantastic season, I
don't have this problem.
"It is normal that one player is not happy to leave the
pitch in an important game or to stay on the bench, it's a
normal situation for every manager."
Striker Edin Dzeko's behaviour in the midweek game also
angered Mancini as the Bosnian threw off his shirt after being
taken off. He has apologised for his actions and Mancini sought
to draw a line under that and the rest of the week's events.
STRONG MANAGEMENT
"It is finished," the Italian said. "I am the manager, our
focus is regarding the Premier League, the Champions League and
the FA Cup. Other things -- it is not my problem."
City have banned Tevez, who has denied refusing to play, for
up to two weeks pending an investigation into his conduct which
has triggered widespread condemnation.
While there was silence at City, there were plenty of
Premier League managers making their views on Tevez known.
"The sooner he leaves the country the better," said Queens
Park Rangers boss Neil Warnock, who was manager of Sheffield
United when they sued Tevez's ex-club West Ham United for the
cost of relegation as the London side had broken rules on
third-party agreements when signing the Argentine.
Manchester United boss Ferguson complimented Mancini on his
handling of the matter.
"I think that Roberto Mancini has come out and shown his
strength of character, his strength of management and I think
that is important," Tevez's ex-manager told a news conference.
"Strong management is important and there is nobody more
important than the manager at a football club."
Not everyone has criticised Tevez with former United team
mate Paul Scholes pointing out that he too had once refused to
play in a League Cup tie in 2001.
"You think you should be playing and my head was all over
the place," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I realise it was stupid.
I let the manager down and it was something I regretted. It's
probably similar to Carlos Tevez's state of mind if it is true
he refused to come on."
Ferguson said Scholes was remembering the incident
differently and that his "wasn't exactly a refusal to play".
City are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, having
dropped just two points in six games, and are behind neighbours
United on goal difference
