By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Oct 28 Manchester City have
risen to the top of the Premier League by totally changing
their mentality since last season and by treating away games the
same as home matches, manager Roberto Mancini said on Friday.
They went five points clear last weekend with a 6-1 drubbing
of Manchester United at Old Trafford with the breathtaking
attacking style they often shied away from last term in a more
conservative approach, especially on their travels.
In their last three away games in all competitions, City
have netted 15 goals rather than be content to tighten up and
sit on a slim lead as they might have done in the past.
"Now ... we changed totally our mentality, now for us
playing away or at home is no change," Mancini told a news
conference.
"This is important if we want to be a top team because the
pitch is always the same ... we know we can lose every game if
you don't play always 100 percent."
City are at home on Saturday against struggling
Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team they will be facing for the
second time this week after beating them 5-2 in the League Cup
at Molineux on Wednesday.
Mancini was keen for his players to treat the 16th-placed
team with the same respect as they did United and reminded them
not to get carried away with last weekend's incredible result.
PLAY SERIOUSLY
"The problem could be that we think we should play not 100
percent like against United but think we can play 50 percent
against Wolves but if we don't play seriously like against
United we can have a problem," the Italian said.
"The (derby) game is in history, it is finished; now we
should have focus about Wolves. We should stay with our feet on
the floor always."
Mancini will balance his team selection with Wednesday's
Champions League trip to Villarreal in mind, saying he would
make seven or eight changes for Saturday's game (1400 GMT)
compared to the side he fielded in the League Cup.
City lead the standings with 25 points from nine games, five
clear of United who have a point more than third-placed Chelsea.
Mancini brushed off suggestions his side could emulate
Arsenal's "Invincibles" who won the 2003-4 title without losing
a game, saying: "I don't think for us this year -- I think we
need to improve."
Despite his team's advantage at the top, Mancini has
stressed the victory over the champions was only worth three
points and that Alex Ferguson's side were still a class above.
"We started the season very well but my opinion is that
United is one yard above us -- two yards before the derby," he
said.
"United is a United from many, many years -- we want to
change this, we need time, we need to improve. For me, what is
better is to win six derbies 1-0 than one derby 6-1."
Apart from a different mentality, there has been another
change this season which is the improved form of temperamental
striker Mario Balotelli, who scored twice against United.
"Mario ... in the last two months was more serious, he
trained very well, I hope that he can continue like this but I
don't know if it is possible," Mancini said.
As the manager grasped for the right English word to
describe a player who has hit the headlines for a series of
bizarre incidents including setting fire to his house by letting
off fireworks indoors, one reporter suggested "nutter".
"Nutter in a good sense," Mancini agreed to much laughter.
"He scored two goals in the derby, he scored a goal every time
(he has played), as a player I think he is fantastic."
