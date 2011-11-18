MANCHESTER, England Nov 18 Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini closed the door on a return for outcast Carlos Tevez on Friday, saying there was no way back for the striker who is in Argentina without the club's permission.

Mancini had offered the player an olive branch earlier this month by saying that if the Argentine apologised for refusing to warm up in their Champions League match against Bayern Munich in late September things could go back to how they were before.

That option was taken away on Friday, when Mancini was asked at a news conference if there was a way back.

"No, I don't think (so)," the Italian replied.