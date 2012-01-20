* Waving imaginary cards is natural, says City boss
* Rival managers criticise Mancini gesticulation
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 20 If Manchester
City manager Roberto Mancini sees a sending-off offence in
Sunday's Premier League game with Tottenham Hotspur he is again
likely to wave the imaginary red card that has sparked debate.
The Italian's touchline gesticulation, which most recently
came in Monday's 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic, has been criticised
by other managers but Mancini showed no sign of changing his
ways when asked about the controversial issue on Friday.
"For me it is natural to do this," he told a news
conference. "I did nothing ... I'm happy."
Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, who takes his third-placed
side to the leaders for a title showdown, is among those to have
expressed unease at the gestures.
"I don't like it," said Redknapp, adding to Stoke City boss
Tony Pulis's verdict that it was "unacceptable" and
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Mick McCarthy's belief it was
"wrong".
Mancini brandished the imaginary card at the referee after
Wigan defender Maynor Figueroa handled the ball near the halfway
line when he was the last man, stopping Sergio Aguero running
through on goal.
The incident came hot on the heels of Mancini accusing
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney of getting City captain
Vincent Kompany sent off by making a similar gesture.
At the time the Italian said the Rooney case was different,
explaining: "I am on the bench. It's different from a player who
is near the referee".
City are three points clear of champions United at the top
of the table with 51 points from 21 games while Spurs are five
points behind Sunday's opponents.
Mancini said he would have striker Mario Balotelli and
defender Micah Richards available after injury for a game where
defeat for Spurs would "maybe" end the London club's title
chances.
BEST FOOTBALL
City hammered Spurs 5-1 at White Hart Lane in August but
since then Redknapp's men have lost only once in the league,
winning many admirers with their attractive brand of soccer.
Mancini is a fan of their style but fell short of United
manager Alex Ferguson's assessment last month that Spurs were
the best team to watch.
"They play the best football probably - after us," the
Italian said. "For me the best football (is played by) Swansea,
they play very well."
Mancini added the August thumping would have no bearing on
Sunday's match because meeting as title rivals was different to
playing at the start of a season when results can be strange.
"It's better to lose one time 5-1 than five times 1-0," he
said.
Spurs have been helped by striker Emmanuel Adebayor, on loan
from City and ineligible to play against his parent club this
weekend, and Mancini has been pleased to see the player doing so
well even if it has assisted a rival team.
He added City could probably have done with Adebayor at
times, with the Carlos Tevez saga having left them a striker
down for several months, but it was hard to incorporate into a
rotation system someone who wanted to play all the time.
Mancini was still hoping the Tevez matter would be resolved
soon with the Argentine having no future at City after refusing
to warm up in a Champions League match in September.
"This (Tevez staying) is impossible ... Carlos doesn't want
to stay. We had a problem and I think for him it's important he
starts to play because he is a football player. It's now three
months he hasn't played," said the Italian.
"I hope this finishes very quickly. I think he is talking
with Paris St Germain, Inter Milan (about a move)."
