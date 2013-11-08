Nov 8 Manchester City playmaker David Silva could be out of action for up to a month with a calf injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday.

The Spain international, who had already missed a month of this season with a thigh injury before returning in early October, came off midway through the second half in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

"Boss confirms @21LVA (Silva) could be out for up to a month with a calf problem," the club said on its official Twitter feed.

City also said midfielder Fernandinho and defender Matija Nastasic face late fitness tests ahead of Sunday's trip to Sunderland (1405 GMT) in the Premier League.