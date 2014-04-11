(Add details, quotes)

April 11 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to make his return from injury against Liverpool after being named in the squad for Sunday's crucial Premier League match, but boss Manuel Pellegrini says the game will not decide the title.

The Argentina striker has been plagued by a hamstring problem in recent months and has been restricted to just over an hour of Premier League football since the start of the year, making his last appearance in City's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Barcelona on March 12.

Pellegrini said he is happy to welcome back Aguero, City's top goalscorer with 15 goals in 17 league games, for the visit to leaders Liverpool, but believes the match at Anfield between two of the title favourites will not decide the destination of the trophy.

"Sergio is okay," City manager Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday.

"He worked all week with the squad normally, so he doesn't have any problem.

"It's very important (to have Sergio back). He's a top player, it's very difficult for their defence to stop him and so it's very important for us.

"It's a very big game, but I do not think it will choose the title. Every game is a big game now until the end of the season.

"Of course the team that wins this game has more of a chance to win the title. But if you think this is the finish of the Premier League, I think it is a mistake."

Manchester City are third in the Premier League, four points adrift of Liverpool, but with two games in hand over their title rivals.

Leaders Liverpool, who are eyeing their first league title in 24 years, are two points clear of second-placed Chelsea with five games left to play, having won all of their last nine league matches. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)