LONDON Dec 5 Sergio Aguero's electrifying form has dragged Manchester City out of their early-season slumber and they are ready to start chasing down Premier League title rivals Chelsea, according to fellow Argentine Pablo Zabaleta.

Aguero's hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich last month threw City a Champions League lifeline and he scored twice more in a 4-1 thrashing of Sunderland on Wednesday that kept Manuel Pellegrini's side six points behind Chelsea.

"For the team to have him playing at this level is a massive plus for us all because when we haven't been at our best, his goals have made the difference," Zabaleta told City's website.

"Obviously we hope that he can continue to do that until the end of the season. As we individually improve, we will improve as a team and I think there are signs we are getting there."

Aguero has already bagged 14 league goals, only three behind his total last season when he struggled with injuries.

Pellegrini might be tempted to protect his leading striker, with one eye on Wednesday's vital Champions League decider with Roma, but that is unlikely against Everton on Saturday as City seek to continue the momentum they have built up with healthy wins over Southampton and Sunderland.

With Chelsea playing Newcastle United in a Saturday lunchtime kickoff, City could find themselves nine points adrift by the time they face Everton.

"Everton is always a hard team to play against and Roberto Martinez is a very good manager and he's doing a great job, but it is important for us to take three points, especially at home, because we are six points behind Chelsea and we need to keep winning and eating away at that lead," Zabaleta said.

Skipper Vincent Kompany and playmaker David Silva will miss the match against Everton with hamstring and knee injuries respectively but both could return for the showdown with Roma.

Stevan Jovetic, who also scored in the 4-1 win at Sunderland on Wednesday, will miss the Everton clash but Edin Dzeko should feature after recovering from a calf injury. (Reporting by Justin Palmer)