MANCHESTER, England Nov 19 Manchester City's prolific goal-scoring machine produced three more on Saturday as the leaders made a mockery of the Premier League's meanest defence with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Roberto Mancini's men have notched at least three goals per league game since the end of September and picked up 42 in 12 matches overall, dropping just two points in a rip-roaring start to their quest for a first top-flight title since 1968.

City could even afford to start without joint top scorer Edin Dzeko and playmaker David Silva who were rested ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Napoli.

Before their visit to the Etihad stadium Newcastle had let in just eight league goals in an unbeaten start to the campaign that had taken them to third in the table but manager Alan Pardew conceded his players had more than met their match.

"They are the best side we've played by some distance -- very, very powerful," Pardew told a news conference.

The fact there were three different goal-scorers bore testament to the fact this remarkable start to the season -- which has included a 6-1 defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford -- has been a team effort.

A Micah Richards goal was sandwiched between penalties by Mario Balotelli and Sergio Aguero, with the only blot on the day being Dan Gosling's 89th minute consolation that had Mancini fuming on the touchline.

The Italian is the first to acknowledge City cannot expect to have it all their own way this season and views this spell of stockpiling goals and points as a reserve to draw on in leaner times ahead.

"I hope we can continue like this but I think in 38 games we'll have there will be a time when we lose. I'm sure," Mancini said.

LONG SEASON

"We are a strong team now but we should think the season is long. Probably there will be a difficult moment and for this reason it is important now if we can score goals, if we can win (games) in a row, it is very important."

Newcastle's back four held firm until the 41st minute when defender Ryan Taylor began something of a nightmare spell.

His raised arm blocked Yaya Toure's shot and the resulting penalty was tucked away by Balotelli who marked the moment by folding his arms nonchalantly.

"Mario's penalties are fabulous," Mancini said. "It's impossible he misses one penalty. I don't know why, he shoots very well."

The backs of some fans were still turned as they did their trademark goal celebration when three minutes later Taylor slipped to allow Richards to pounce and slot the ball home.

Newcastle had chances before their defence was breached, the best falling to the in-form Demba Ba as his first-time shot from a neat Hatem Ben Arfa pass was pushed behind by keeper Joe Hart.

Ben Arfa hit the post in the second half as he exorcised some demons on his return to the stadium where just over a year ago his leg was broken by a Nigel de Jong tackle that led to the Dutchman being dropped by his national team.

The Frenchman was to blame though for giving away City's second penalty when he clumsily brought down man-of-the-match Richards and Aguero prodded home from the spot for his 10th league goal of the season.

Argentine Aguero left the pitch limping when he was substituted late on but Mancini said it was nothing serious and that he was just tired.