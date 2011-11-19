By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England
City's prolific goal-scoring machine produced three more on
Saturday as the leaders made a mockery of the Premier League's
meanest defence with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.
Roberto Mancini's men have notched at least three goals per
league game since the end of September and picked up 42 in 12
matches overall, dropping just two points in a rip-roaring start
to their quest for a first top-flight title since 1968.
City could even afford to start without joint top scorer
Edin Dzeko and playmaker David Silva who were rested ahead of
Tuesday's Champions League trip to Napoli.
Before their visit to the Etihad stadium Newcastle had let
in just eight league goals in an unbeaten start to the campaign
that had taken them to third in the table but manager Alan
Pardew conceded his players had more than met their match.
"They are the best side we've played by some distance --
very, very powerful," Pardew told a news conference.
The fact there were three different goal-scorers bore
testament to the fact this remarkable start to the season --
which has included a 6-1 defeat of Manchester United at Old
Trafford -- has been a team effort.
A Micah Richards goal was sandwiched between penalties by
Mario Balotelli and Sergio Aguero, with the only blot on the day
being Dan Gosling's 89th minute consolation that had Mancini
fuming on the touchline.
The Italian is the first to acknowledge City cannot expect
to have it all their own way this season and views this spell of
stockpiling goals and points as a reserve to draw on in leaner
times ahead.
"I hope we can continue like this but I think in 38 games
we'll have there will be a time when we lose. I'm sure," Mancini
said.
LONG SEASON
"We are a strong team now but we should think the season is
long. Probably there will be a difficult moment and for this
reason it is important now if we can score goals, if we can win
(games) in a row, it is very important."
Newcastle's back four held firm until the 41st minute when
defender Ryan Taylor began something of a nightmare spell.
His raised arm blocked Yaya Toure's shot and the resulting
penalty was tucked away by Balotelli who marked the moment by
folding his arms nonchalantly.
"Mario's penalties are fabulous," Mancini said. "It's
impossible he misses one penalty. I don't know why, he shoots
very well."
The backs of some fans were still turned as they did their
trademark goal celebration when three minutes later Taylor
slipped to allow Richards to pounce and slot the ball home.
Newcastle had chances before their defence was breached,
the best falling to the in-form Demba Ba as his first-time shot
from a neat Hatem Ben Arfa pass was pushed behind by keeper Joe
Hart.
Ben Arfa hit the post in the second half as he exorcised
some demons on his return to the stadium where just over a year
ago his leg was broken by a Nigel de Jong tackle that led to the
Dutchman being dropped by his national team.
The Frenchman was to blame though for giving away City's
second penalty when he clumsily brought down man-of-the-match
Richards and Aguero prodded home from the spot for his 10th
league goal of the season.
Argentine Aguero left the pitch limping when he was
substituted late on but Mancini said it was nothing serious and
that he was just tired.
