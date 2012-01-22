By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Jan 22 Mario
Balotelli was once again match-winner and centre of controversy
on Sunday when his late penalty snatched victory for Premier
League leaders Manchester City over a Tottenham Hotspur team who
felt he should not have been on the pitch.
The Italian came on as a substitute when the title rivals
were drawing 2-2 and after picking up one swift booking was
lucky to escape another when he appeared to stamp on Spurs
midfielder Scott Parker after being blocked.
Embraced by City fans as something of a loveable rogue
following a string of on and off-field antics, Balotelli
received a very different reaction from Spurs manager Harry
Redknapp.
"I don't like people kicking people in the head on a
football pitch," he told a news conference after the 3-2 defeat
at the Etihad Stadium sealed by Balotelli's spot kick in the
fifth minute of stoppage time.
"Why he should go and backheel someone in the head when they
are lying on the floor, I don't understand it.
"It's not the first time he's done that is it and I'm sure
it won't be the last."
The volatile Balotelli has been sent off after hot-headed
moments, including against Dynamo Kiev in last season's Europa
League, and has made headlines for unusual behaviour such as
setting fire to his house by letting off fireworks indoors.
He gets the loudest cheers from City fans when his name is
read out on the team sheet but Redknapp could merely shrug
emphatically when asked whether he saw a malicious side to
Balotelli rather than a loveable eccentric.
"What do you think?," he answered. "He's not my problem, let
somebody else have the problem, he's a good player, we all know
he is a talent.
"I'm the last person to ever talk about getting people sent
off ... but it's blatantly obvious that he reacts like that at
times to challenges. Scott's got a lovely cut on his head."
HIGH PRESSURE
Balotelli also displayed his cool side in high pressure
moments when he stepped up to take the penalty that was awarded
when he was tripped by Spurs defender Ledley King.
"He wants to take penalties, he's not afraid to miss," said
City assistant coach David Platt, who declined to comment on the
Parker incident as he had not seen the replays of it.
"He's happy to be the centre of attention in the last
minute. He's a very, very cool penalty taker. I don't think he
lets the occasion get to him."
Balotelli barely acknowledges he has just scored a goal and
this penalty was no exception, despite the fact the three points
were huge in terms of the title race.
The defeat was also a major blow for Spurs' challenge as
they stay third, trailing the leaders by eight points.
"It's going to be hard ... still today we are genuine (title
contenders)," Redknapp said.
"There's not much between the teams, we are not a million
miles behind Man City or anybody else. We are a good team in our
own way. It's difficult now, there's lots of points between us,
but we've just got to keep going and see where that takes us."
City also refused to read too much into this result.
"(The title race is) open, one game doesn't win it," Platt
said. "Don't get me wrong, it was a great victory but the value
was three points and we go on and we concentrate on our next
game."
