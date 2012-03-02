By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, March 2
MANCHESTER, England, March 2 Manchester
City's strikers could be the trump card that ends the club's
44-year wait for the English league title as their leading trio
are in form at just the right time in the season, manager
Roberto Mancini said on Friday.
A goal each from Sergio Ageuro, Edin Dzeko and Mario
Balotelli secured a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend,
with the Premier League leaders finding themselves in the ideal
situation of having all their main forwards scoring with ease.
With those three having scored 39 of the club's 67 league
goals this season, City are either going to find it hard to
bring back last term's top scorer Carlos Tevez when he is
match-fit or will be even more potent when the Argentine
returns.
Mancini said Tevez, who has been training to regain fitness
after an unauthorised three-month absence from the club
following a fall-out both parties want to put behind them, was
still at least a couple of weeks away from first-team action.
"We know that Carlos is a top striker but in this moment he
needs to train," the Italian manager told a news conference.
"It's important that in this moment all our strikers score
goals, are in good form, this is very important because it is
two months to the end (of the season) and it's important to have
all the strikers ready."
Apart from the fitness of Tevez and the reception the
Argentine can except to receive from the fans who feel betrayed
by their former captain, the only concern hanging over City's
prolific strikeforce is the volatile temperament of Balotelli.
GOOD BEHAVIOUR
The Italian was dropped by national coach Cesare Prandelli
for the midweek friendly with United States after serving a
four-match domestic ban and told that unless he stopped getting
into disciplinary trouble he could miss out on Euro 2012.
Mancini backed Prandelli's stance over the striker, whose
spells of brilliance have often been overshadowed by off-field
antics or on-field rushes of blood to the head.
"It's his (Prandelli's) decision. I think that could be
correct because we know that Mario is a top player but he should
improve his behaviour," Mancini said.
"For the national team it is important because when you go
to play the European (championship) and you play only three or
four or five games, you should have good behaviour. But Mario is
the best Italian striker, this is sure, 100 percent."
City will fancy their chances of another free-scoring
display on Saturday when they host one of the league's leakiest
defences in second-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers, who have let in
just over two goals a game on average this season.
Victory would put City five points clear at the top for at
least 24 hours as second-placed Manchester United do not play
until Sunday when they face a difficult trip to third-placed
Tottenham Hotspur.
City, aiming for a first English league title since 1968,
have 63 points from 26 games, while champions United are on 61
and Spurs have 53.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)