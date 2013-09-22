LONDON, Sept 22 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad stadium on Sunday.

Aguero volleyed City ahead after 16 minutes and made it 3-0 in the opening minute of the second half after Yaya Toure had put the home side in command on the stroke of halftime.

United's defence was sliced wide open again when Samir Nasri volleyed home after 50 minutes and manager David Moyes's first Manchester derby descended into a nightmare.

Wayne Rooney's curling free kick was the only ray of sunshine for champions United who have now lost four of the last five league derbies with City who climbed to second in the table with 10 points, two behind leaders Arsenal.

United are in eighth place with seven points from five matches. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)