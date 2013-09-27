Sept 27 Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League with manager Manuel Pellegrini resting him before their Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich.

The Argentine scored twice in City's 4-1 thumping of champions Manchester United last weekend but did not feature in Tuesday's 5-0 hammering of Wigan Athletic in the Capital One Cup.

"Aguero finished the last derby in the last play with a small pain, I think it was nothing important but I think it was a risk for him to play three games in the same week," Pellegrini told a news conference.

"We will leave him for next Wednesday but he will be absolutely fine."

Manchester City host European champions Bayern on Wednesday with both clubs having won their opening Group D matches. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Toby Davis)