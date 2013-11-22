LONDON Nov 22 One good display for England has not guaranteed keeper Joe Hart a return to the Manchester City side with manager Manuel Pellegrini refusing to say he would be recalled for Sunday's home match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Some costly mistakes led to 26-year-old Hart being replaced by Romanian Costel Pantilimon for the Premier League club's last four games.

Hart made several fine saves during England's 1-0 defeat by Germany on Tuesday, but Pantilimon has impressed since getting his chance, leaving Pellegrini with a dilemma.

"We don't know," Pellegrini told reporters on Friday when asked about Hart. "We will decide tomorrow the starting XI, but I think it was very useful for Joe, the game for England.

"What did I think of his performance for England? I think he did very well. It's one thing you ask me about the national team, another thing to ask about Manchester City."

There were some words of encouragement for Hart, however.

"All of the players are human and they can all have a bad moment," the Chilean said. "But it was very important for him to play with England. The game against Germany was important, a good test for him." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Josh Reich)