LONDON Nov 24 Manuel Pellegrini is yet to find a cure for Manchester City's travel sickness but at home his side look unstoppable and he said "it was impossible to play better" after Sunday's 6-0 Premier League rout of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Chilean also said Sergio Aguero was one of the world's top three players after his two goals helped City demolish the north London club at The Etihad.

Pellegrini's first few months at City have been puzzling with fantastic home performances, namely a 4-1 hammering of champions Manchester United, mixed in with results like a 1-0 defeat at bottom club Sunderland.

After Sunday's carving up of the Premier League's tightest defence, however, it seems that City are now ready to start asserting themselves in the title race.

"It is impossible to play better than today. We are working to have one style of playing and continue in the same way," Pellegrini, whose side boast the only 100 percent home record in the country, told the BBC.

"All my teams normally score a lot of goals. Real Madrid scored more than 100 in a whole season. Here in Manchester City not only (Sergio) Aguero and (Alvaro) Negredo are incredible but others too and Fernandinho and (Samir) Nasri did really well also today.

"All of them are comfortable in this style, all creative players. I don't believe in stats in football. Football has some relation with mathematics but not always.

"We're thinking just about each game, now we play in the Champions League on Wednesday and after we see what happen with others teams, how many points they drop, and I'm absolutely sure we will also win matches away."

City have won only once away from home in the league this season where goals have not been quite as forthcoming.

They have already scored 34 league goals this season, however, including 13 in their last two home matches - the kind of scoring form City displayed when they won the title under Roberto Mancini in 2011-12.

Aguero, who memorably scored the stoppage-time goal against Queen's Park Rangers to clinch the title, has scored 10 goals this season, more than the entire Tottenham team, to lead the Premier League's scoring charts.

"For me he is just after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the three best players in the world," Pellegrini said of the Argentine. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)