LONDON Feb 21 David Silva is the best player in the Premier League, according to his Manchester City team mate Edin Dzeko and the Spaniard made a powerful case for the lofty claim by scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Silva was the driving force in a rampant City performance that closed the gap at the top of the Premier League to five points and signalled to leaders Chelsea that the title race was far from over.

Dzeko had good reason to sing the praises of the diminutive string-puller, who delivered an inch-perfect long-range arrow of a pass to set the striker up for City's third goal before helping himself to a quick-fire double at the start of the second half.

That took his tally for the season to nine league goals, his most since arriving in the Premier League in 2010, while it was the first time he had been directly involved in three goals.

"The pass from David was first-class... and for me he is the best player in the Premier League," Dzeko told Sky Sports.

"To have him here with us is an amazing thing, because with David you can always score goals."

City's return to form, having scored nine goals in their last two games, arrested a worrying slump that had threatened to let Chelsea take the title at a canter.

Saturday's victory also heralded the return of Yaya Toure from the African Nations Cup where his departure coincided with City's untimely mid-season collapse, while they received another fillip with January signing Wilfried Bony coming off the bench for his debut.

Yet Bony, whose first appearance in City colours had been delayed by his participation in the Nations Cup, will have a fight on his hands to get much action if Dzeko continues to perform at his best.

As well as scoring City's third goal, the Bosnian, who has frequently found himself on the sidelines this season, was brought down for a penalty after 27 seconds from which Sergio Aguero put the hosts ahead.

Yet Bony also made a positive impact in his short time on the pitch and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when Newcastle keeper Tim Krul deflected his shot over the bar with his legs.

"I don't see Wilfried Bony as competition," said Dzeko. "He is very welcome, he scores many goals and will bring something much more to our team." (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)