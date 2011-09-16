By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 16 Manchester City
need to adopt the same merciless mentality as neighbours
Manchester United and never stop attacking, coach Roberto
Mancini said on Friday.
It marks a stark change in approach from Mancini, who was
criticised last season for being too defensive, as his team have
notched 15 goals on their way to four wins out of four in the
Premier League this term.
Their scintillating start has been eclipsed by neighbours
United, who are top on goal difference having scored 18
including last month's 8-2 drubbing of Arsenal, but City's form
may well be motivating the champions according to Mancini.
"When they (United) played against Arsenal, they continued
to try to score, also for us we need to have this mentality,"
the Italian told a news conference.
"If we have a game like in Tottenham when we can score we
need to continue to play, play, play, to score always."
City came away from Spurs with a 5-1 win on the same day
that United beat Arsenal and had striker Edin Dzeko to thank for
four goals.
Last weekend they hammered Wigan Athletic 3-0 at home with
all the goals coming from Argentina forward Sergio Aguero in a
game where they squandered many other chances.
Sunday's opponents Fulham will not be relishing a more
attack-minded City, having lost 4-1 to them in this fixture last
year in one of the visitors' most fluent performances of the
season.
Critics branded Mancini a bit too 'Italian' for his cautious
approach to some games last term where a one-goal lead was often
defended rather than built upon.
His team were booed by their own supporters at times last
term, while opposing fans joined in too such as at the Emirates
Stadium after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal.
At the time, Mancini shrugged off the accusations that his
team were boring saying: "I prefer boos in the end and to go
home with one point rather than with three goals in our net."
Now he seems to want three goals and three points although
he is realistic about whether his strikers can continue at their
current rate.
"I think today they play very well all the strikers," he
said. "But it is impossible to score every game."
They found out they would not get everything their own way
when they made their Champions League debut on Wednesday against
a Napoli side who defended in numbers and waited for the
opportunity for a counter-attack.
City had several chances to score in that game but in the
end had to come from behind with an Aleksandar Kolarov free kick
to draw 1-1.
"We need to improve in the Champions League," Mancini said.
"I'm sure in our next game in Munich (against Bayern) we will do
much better than on Wednesday."
