By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Manchester City
manager Roberto Mancini ignored the elephant in the room on
Friday as he avoided questions on suspended Carlos Tevez and
denied this had been a difficult week.
While Alex Ferguson praised his rival for his "strength of
character" in dealing with Tevez, who Mancini has said refused
to come on in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat at Bayern
Munich, the subject was off limits at a City news conference.
The club took the unusual step of reading out a statement
beforehand to say that any questions relating directly or
indirectly to Tevez would spell the end of proceedings.
Mancini, who entered the room joking "Champions League
final?" as he clocked the larger than usual press contingent,
was happy to discuss the wonderful weather, his bike ride to
work and Saturday's Premier League trip to Blackburn Rovers.
The Italian's only real reference to a week where City have
banned striker Tevez for up to two weeks pending an
investigation into his conduct, was to deny that this had been
the hardest week of his managerial career.
"No, no, absolutely no. Why is it difficult? Some situations
can happen in football, in your job," he said. "It's important
that the past is finished.
"I don't have any complications. The only complication that
we had two days ago is that we lost against Bayern Munich, only
this. We started very well, we can do a fantastic season, I
don't have this problem.
"It is normal that one player is not happy to leave the
pitch in an important game or to stay on the bench, it's a
normal situation for every manager."
STRONG MANAGEMENT
Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko's behaviour in that midweek game
also angered Mancini as the striker threw off his shirt after
being taken off in favour of defensive midfielder Nigel de Jong
when they were two goals down with half an hour to go.
Dzeko has apologised for his actions and Mancini said the
matter was closed.
"We didn't have any problem with Edin ... it was finished on
Thursday morning, our focus is on Blackburn," he said.
A couple of miles down the road, the subject of Tevez was
not out of bounds as Manchester United boss Ferguson
complimented Mancini on his handling of the matter.
"I think that Roberto Mancini has come out and shown his
strength of character, his strength of management and I think
that is important," Tevez's ex-manager told a news conference.
"We have all experienced our own difficulties in management
and you cope with it as best as you can. In my own experience
strong management is important and there is nobody more
important than the manager at a football club."
City are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, having
dropped just two points in six games, and are behind neighbours
United on goal difference.
