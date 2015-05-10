LONDON May 10 Manchester City were left wondering what might have been in the Premier League this season but manager Manuel Pellegrini is optimistic for the future after his side returned to their free-flowing best to dismantle Queens Park Rangers 6-0 on Sunday.

Last year's champions City have scored 77 league goals this season -- more than any other side -- but a lack of consistency allowed Chelsea to run away with the title.

City showed why they can be such a dangerous attacking force against QPR, however, as Sergio Aguero grabbed a hat-trick and Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva netted a goal each to send the London club down to the Championship.

"We have to finish the season the way we want to play. The desire the team reflects in this moment is very important for us," Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

"It's not easy for any team to win titles in a row in the Premier League because you have five teams who have the same power as our squad and money to spend. Of course, I am sure next year we will be fighting again for the title.

"In the last four years this team won two Premier Leagues and finished second twice. We won the League Cup, the FA Cup, we must improve for the future but I never accept we are failing. It's not a revolution I think we need."

City had been challenging Chelsea at the top of the table at the start of 2015, with the two clubs separated only by alphabetical order on New Year's Day.

But City hit a slippery slope in January following draws against Everton and Chelsea either side of a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal, which allowed Jose Mourinho's side to escape their clutches and ease towards a first title since 2010.

"We haven't been good enough for long spells of the season and we have come up short," midfielder Milner said.

"But I'm sure we will be back. The quality is there and the hunger is there. I'm sure we will be back."

City have 73 points from 36 matches, three more than third-placed Arsenal but the Gunners have two games in hand, starting with the visit of Swansea City to the Emirates on Monday.

Manchester City travel to Swansea next weekend before hosting to Southampton on the final day of the season. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)