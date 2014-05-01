May 1 Given unexpected assistance last weekend Manchester City are ready to take matters into their own hands and secure a second Premier League title in three seasons, according to Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

Chelsea's victory at Liverpool put City back in control of their own destiny and three wins from their last three matches should see Manuel Pellegrini's team prevail in what has been an unpredictable title race.

City face a tough assignment at fifth-placed Everton on Saturday before enticing home games against Aston Villa and West Ham United, and Fernandinho said they have been re-energised for the final push for the line.

"We are back with a big chance of being champions again, we are not depending on other teams - it only depends on us, and that has changed a lot," Fernandinho told the City website (mcfc.co.uk) on Thursday.

"It gives you energy because mentality is 70 percent of your body, and a result like that changes everything - your mind, your motivation.

"When your head is good, your body is good as well."

Three victories, even if Liverpool win their final two matches, would almost certainly clinch the title for City on goal difference as it did in 2012 when Sergio Aguero's last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers proved decisive.

A slip-up at Everton, though, would allow Liverpool or Chelsea to seize the initiative back.

"We want to win the game, and the last two are at home, and hopefully we can win all three, and take nine points," said Fernandinho, who is hopeful of making Brazil's World Cup squad, said.

"We have to play with passion to win every game, and this next one is no different.

"It's a massive game for both teams. We are trying to keep fighting for the title and need to play to win the game, which hopefully we can do.

"Everton are at home in front of their fans, and they are always good at home. The atmosphere is also good there, and they will play with a lot of intensity - we have to be ready for that. It will be a very tough game."

"It would be amazing, fantastic for me to win the title in my first season in Premier League, and that is why I want to win these three games," added the 28-year-old who joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk last year.

"Next week could be the best week in my professional life."

City are three points behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of Chelsea but have a game in hand on both rivals and a superior goal difference.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)