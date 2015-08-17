Aug 17 Captain Vincent Kompany has scored in both of Manchester City's Premier League games this season but the clean sheets the club kept during the two wins gave the central defender more pleasure.

Last season's runners-up City won 3-0 at West Bromwich Albion in their league opener last week and Kompany headed in the second goal in the 79th minute on Sunday as his side defeated champions Chelsea by an identical margin.

"As a defender, it (his goal) isn't what I take most pride in. I'm very happy with the two clean sheets so far," the 29-year-old Belgian international told the club's website (www.mcfc.com).

"If I can contribute up front then great but the clean sheet is what makes me sleep well at night."

Kompany's team mate Sergio Aguero, who opened his account for the season on Sunday, has played down the significance of a five-point lead over Chelsea, who drew their first match 2-2 against Swansea City.

"The first goal is always important as it allowed the team to be calm," the 27-year-old Argetinian said.

"It was important to win because Chelsea are a difficult team, the last champions, but I don't think the five point gap is that significant at this stage." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)