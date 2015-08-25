Aug 25 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has hailed his team's strength in depth following a busy summer transfer window and said the extra competition will help them challenge on all fronts this season, the British media reported.

City have made a blistering start to their league campaign and currently sit top of the table with three wins out of three and no goals conceded, a run that included a 3-0 drubbing of defending champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Aug 16.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini has brought in several new faces during the transfer window, including midfielder Raheem Sterling from Liverpool and defender Nicolas Otamendi from Spanish side Valencia.

"The extra competition is good, really good. You don't play for a top team unless you have that.

"That is one of the reasons we have started so strong," the 29 year-old Kompany said.

"You can't really afford to do anything wrong during the week leading up to the game.

"Then, during the game, you can't do anything wrong either as there is always someone looking over your shoulder, waiting, who is just as good as you," the Belgian international added.

"If they are in a better moment and they deserve a chance, they will take your place."

Kompany says he is back to his best after being criticised for a dip in form last season, which ended in disappointment as City finished eight points behind eventual champions Chelsea.

"It shows on the pitch that I feel good and I feel happy with myself," he said.

"I just don't want to miss any opportunities to have a good game or have a good season. Every game counts for me. That's when I need to perform."

The defender is also relishing the prospect of competing for his place in the team.

"We have got (Jason) Denayer, (Martin) Demichelis, Otamendi, (Eliaquim) Mangala and myself.

"You have got to be at the top of your game. This is what you are seeing, a group of guys who know that they need to perform. If they don't, someone else will do it," he said.

"If you want to go for every trophy, you need that to go for it," the Belgian captain added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)