LONDON Oct 18 Frank Lampard is likely to miss Manchester City's Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday after being carried off on a stretcher in his side's 4-1 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Veteran midfielder Lampard, who has impressed on a six-month loan spell from New York City FC having left Chelsea, was injured making tackle in the first half.

"Frank has a muscle injury," manager Manuel Pellegrini esaid. "We will see tomorrow after the scan but for the moment he will not travel to Russia."

Lampard earned the penalty for City's second goal.

City have managed only one point from their opening two Champions League Group E games and need to beat bottom-placed CSKA to keep in touch with Bayern Munich and Roma.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)