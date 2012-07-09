July 9 Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has agreed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions, the club announced on Monday.

"Manchester City is a fantastic football club, from the owner, chairman, board and the executive team, through to the players, staff and fans," said Italian Mancini.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenges and excitement ahead."

Mancini replaced Mark Hughes in December 2009 and led City to FA Cup success in 2011 before last season's title triumph when they lifted their first top-flight crown since 1968. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; editing by Clare Fallon)