Feb 28 Young Manchester City defender Courtney Meppen-Walters was jailed for 16 months on Thursday for dangerous driving, the Press Association reported.

The 18-year-old was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of causing the deaths of a brother and sister last September through careless driving.

Meppen-Walters was named on the substitutes' bench for a Champions League match against Ajax Amsterdam this season but has never played for City's first team.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)