LONDON, July 19 Spain international striker Alvaro Negredo became Manchester City's third major signing of the close-season when he completed his move from Sevilla to the Premier League club on Friday.

Negredo, 27, follows Jesus Navas in making the switch from Sevilla to City. Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho also joined City last month from Shakhtar Donetsk and the club are on the verge of completing the signing of Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic from Fiorentina.

City have spent in the region of 90.0 million pounds ($136.79 million) on the quartet according to media estimates around Europe. British media said the deal for Negredo was worth 16.4 million pounds ($24.93 million) which could rise to around 20.0 million with add-on clauses.

Announcing the transfer on their website (www.mcfc.com), City said Negredo would join up with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour and he will wear the No.9 shirt next season.

Negredo finished as joint-fourth top scorer in La Liga last season with 25 goals, trailing only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Radamel Falcao.

A graduate of Rayo Vallecano's youth academy, the forward only made a handful of appearances for the then-third division side before Real Madrid signed him in 2005.

Although the Madrid-born Negredo never played a game at first-team level at the Santiago Bernabeu, he did feature regularly for a B team which included Javi Garcia, Juan Mata and Alvaro Arbeloa among others.

($1 = 0.6579 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)