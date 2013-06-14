MANCHESTER, England, June 14 Manchester City have named former Malaga manager Manuel Pellegrini as the successor to the sacked Roberto Mancini, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The Chilean, whose appointment had been widely expected for some time with Pellegrini saying last month he had a verbal agreement with City, takes over a club who were runners-up to Manchester United in the league last season.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows)