LONDON, July 22 Manchester City cancelled an under-21 game against Croatian side HNK Rijeka after an alleged incident of racist abuse against one of their players in the first half, the club said on Tuesday.

City took their players off the pitch after their midfielder Seko Fofana was allegedly abused by a member of the opposition.

"Following an alleged incident in the latter stages of the first half of the game, being played in Novigrad, Croatia, a decision was taken by the management staff to withdraw the City team from the field of play and cancel the game," City said in a statement on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"Club representatives in Croatia and in Manchester are liaising with officials, the match organisers and the Croatian Football Association to pursue this matter further."

