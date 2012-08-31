Aug 31 Scott Sinclair has joined Manchester City
from Swansea City, the Premier League champions announced on
Friday.
The club did not disclose any contract details for the
23-year-old winger, who was a member of the Great Britain team
at the London Olympics.
"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City
player," Sinclair told City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm
relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."
Sinclair could be included in the Manchester City squad for
Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers.
