MANCHESTER, England, March 14 Striker
Carlos Tevez could feature for Manchester City for the first
time since September in next week's Premier League match at home
to Chelsea, manager Roberto Mancini said on Wednesday.
The return of the Argentine, whose public fall-out with the
title contenders culminated in disciplinary action for an
unauthorised three-month absence, would come as City seek to
regain top spot after being deposed by Manchester United.
Tevez has been training since returning from Argentina last
month and has played in two reserve games, scoring in one, and
is close to a comeback after he and the club have sought to put
behind them his refusal to warm up during a Champions League
match in September.
Asked if Tevez could be available for next Wednesday's
league game against fifth-placed Chelsea, Mancini told a news
conference: "We will see in the next week. It depends on Carlo.
"If Carlo is OK then probably but it depends on a lot of
things."
Bringing Tevez back into the team in front of his own fans
will be a real test of whether supporters who burned shirts with
his name on are prepared to forgive him and back him in his bid
to help City to a first league title since 1968.
While the performances of Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and
Mario Balotelli ensured City barely missed their former captain
for many months while they set the pace in the Premier League,
his return would inject something new for the run-in.
Having lost 1-0 at Swansea City last weekend to allow United
to leapfrog them at the summit, Manchester City could use a
player whose work rate and goal-scoring prowess has never been
in doubt even if his loyalty to the club has.
Tevez is ineligible for Thursday's Europa League last 16
second leg at home to Sporting, when City will be seeking to
overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Portugal, as he was
not among the players the club registered for the competition.
Another player who might not be available is midfielder
Gareth Barry who has been struggling with a back injury and
could be rested with the Chelsea game in mind.
"Gareth has had a problem with his back for 20 days. He
can't run well," Mancini said. "Probably he needs another two or
three days' rest. These players are not like robots, they need
to rest."
By the time City entertain Chelsea they could be trailing
United by four points, with Alex Ferguson's side heading to
relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.
Mancini's men have 66 points from 28 games, with United on 67.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)