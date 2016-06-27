June 27 Southampton's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane will undergo a medical at Liverpool on Monday after the clubs agreed a 30 million pounds ($40.2 million) transfer, British media reported.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign in the next couple of days if personal terms are agreed.

Mane joined Southampton for $15.8 million from Red Bull Saltzburg two years ago and has scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances, including two against Liverpool in a dramatic 3-2 win at St Mary's on March 20.

Mane is set to become Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer after Joel Matip joined on a free transfer from Schalke, Marko Grujic left Red Star Belgrade, and goalkeeper Loris Karius was imported from Mainz.

The Mane deal, if it materialises, would mean Southampton have received $122.6 million in transfer fees from Liverpool over the past three summers following similar moves by Adam Lallana ($33.5 million), Dejan Lovren ($26.8 million), Nathaniel Clyne ($16.7 million) and Rickie Lambert ($5.3 million). (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)