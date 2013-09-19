Sept 19 Manchester United youngster Jesse Lingard has joined Birmingham on a one-month loan, the Championship (second-tier) side announced on Thursday.

The loan will last until Oct. 20, Birmingham's website (www.bcfc.com) said.

The England Under-21 attacking midfielder is regarded as an exciting prospect.

Lingard, who can play across midfield, turned out for the Premier League champions in pre-season, scoring the first goal of the David Moyes era against the A-League All Stars.

Birmingham will hope Lingard's arrival will start a surge up the league with the club in 21st place after a poor start to the season, having taken only four points in their first seven games.