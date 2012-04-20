LONDON, April 20 Manchester United will be
without midfielder Anderson for their Premier League run-in
because of a hamstring injury, manager Alex Ferguson said on
Friday.
The Brazilian has not featured since the Europa League
defeat against Athletic Bilbao last month.
"I don't think he'll play again this season," Ferguson,
whose side lead the table by five points with four matches to
play, said on United's website (www.manutd.com).
"There are only four games left and it will be difficult for
him."
United, who face Everton at home on Sunday before title
rivals Manchester City travel to bottom club Wolverhampton
Wanderers, are also without Paul Pogba who has an ankle injury.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)