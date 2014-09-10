Sept 10 Manchester United's transfer window spending spree can help restore their attacking flair and spark a renewed challenge for a Champions League spot, according to their former England player Paul Scholes.

United, winners of a record 20 English League titles, including 13 since the Premier League was launched in the 1992/93 season, finished seventh last season and failed to qualify for European competition.

They are without a competitive win in four games under new Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal this season.

Scholes believes the club's outlay of over 150 million pounds ($241.97 million) on six internationals, including Argentina winger Angel Di Maria and on-loan Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, will see United back in Europe again.

"The calibre of player we have brought in is top quality, like Di Maria and Falcao," Scholes told MUTV.

"These are proper players. We just have to find a way of getting them all in the same team, playing well and scoring goals - which we have struggled to do a little bit.

"Defensively, we haven't been great either so he (Van Gaal) needs to sort that out. Then, I'm sure we can be vying for Champions League places.

"Fans have been moaning about the type of players that were at the club and now you can't do that.

"Ed Woodward (executive director) has done his job brilliantly during this transfer window with some great signings. Now it is over to the manager to sort everything out and make us a good team again."

($1 = 0.6199 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)