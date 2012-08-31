LONDON Aug 31 Midfielder Darren Fletcher could
be included in Manchester United's Champions League squad after
almost 10 months out with a chronic bowel condition.
United, who have been drawn in Group H with Braga,
Galatasary and CFR Cluj, have to submit their 25-man squad for
the competition to UEFA by Monday.
"Darren could come into the 25-man Champions League squad
quite easily, without me having to leave others out because we
have a number of players who qualify as youth products in
addition to the 25," Ferguson said on the club website
(www.manutd.com)
"He's training well, every day. I think he's going up to
Scotland again next week to work with them (the national squad).
He played the other night for the Under-21s and played really
well.
"With the condition he has, though, it's a case of wait and
see. If he keeps doing as well as he's doing then obviously
he'll be under consideration because he's a fantastic player,"
added Ferguson.
Fletcher, who has ulcerative colitis, last played for United
in November during a Champions League match against Benfica.
Ferguson also confirmed Wayne Rooney would be out of action
for only four weeks after suffering a gash to his thigh in last
weekend's win over Fulham.
"It's nothing serious on the actual gash - it's a bad one
but it was treated carefully very quickly. We don't expect any
complications from it. I think he'll be back in four weeks,"
Ferguson said.
"The fact it's a gash and not a muscle or joint injury means
he can do a lot of work in the gymnasium."
(Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)