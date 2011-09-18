MANCHESTER, England, Sept 18 Manchester United's rampaging start to the season continued as they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A Chris Smalling header, a Nani pile-driver and Wayne Rooney's tap-in gave United a 3-0 lead at halftime but Fernando Torres pulled one back for the visitors with just his second goal for the club since joining from Liverpool in January.

In an action-packed second half Rooney slipped to send a penalty wide after Nani had rocked the crossbar and Torres inexplicably missed late on with the goal at his mercy.

Champions United top the standings with a perfect 15 points from five games and have now scored 14 goals at home against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Chelsea's first defeat under new manager Andre Villas-Boas leaves them in third place with 10 points from five games, two points behind Manchester City who drew 2-2 with Fulham for their first dropped points of the campaign. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)