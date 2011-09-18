MANCHESTER, England, Sept 18 Manchester United's
rampaging start to the season continued as they beat Chelsea 3-1
at Old Trafford on Sunday to move two points clear at the top of
the Premier League.
A Chris Smalling header, a Nani pile-driver and Wayne
Rooney's tap-in gave United a 3-0 lead at halftime but Fernando
Torres pulled one back for the visitors with just his second
goal for the club since joining from Liverpool in January.
In an action-packed second half Rooney slipped to send a
penalty wide after Nani had rocked the crossbar and Torres
inexplicably missed late on with the goal at his mercy.
Champions United top the standings with a perfect 15 points
from five games and have now scored 14 goals at home against
Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea.
Chelsea's first defeat under new manager Andre Villas-Boas
leaves them in third place with 10 points from five games, two
points behind Manchester City who drew 2-2 with Fulham for their
first dropped points of the campaign.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)