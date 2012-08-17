LONDON Aug 17 Dutch international striker Robin Van Persie completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United on Friday after signing a four-year deal.

Van Persie, who scored 37 goals for Arsenal last season, is set to make his debut in United's Premier League opener against Everton on Monday.

"Robin is a world-class striker with a proven record in England and in European football," United manager Alex Ferguson told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"His talents need no introduction to our fans - he has scored a number of goals against us in some classic battles with his former club. His movement, finishing and all-round ability are outstanding." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)