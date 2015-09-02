Sept 2 The family of Manchester United's latest signing Anthony Martial were more nervous than he was about him becoming the world's world's most expensive teenager by moving from AS Monaco.

The 19-year-old, dubbed the new Thierry Henry despite making barely 50 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side, moved to Old Trafford for a reported 36 million pounds ($55.11 million)

However, the forward told a news conference in France on Wednesday he was not concerned about the size of the fee.

"My family were definitely a bit nervous because of my high price but I'm going to stay focused on my work," he said.

"I don't worry about the sums. The price is between the two clubs and I'm going there for the football side.

"I don't see myself as being under any pressure. Since I was young, people have told me I have the right characteristics to play in England."

Martial said United manager Louis van Gaal had asked him his best position and been told it was in the centre.

"But he told me I can play in a number of positions," the French Under-21 international added. "It's the coach who decides."

Nor did Martial appear overawed by the prospect of featuring alongside players like England captain Wayne Rooney.

"It's normal Wayne Rooney doesn't know me," he said. "Next to him I'll improve my game a lot."

($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)